GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

