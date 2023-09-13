AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Oracle Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

