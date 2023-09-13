Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.34 EPS.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $111.12. 9,772,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896,935. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

