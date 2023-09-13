Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $900.88 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,552 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.76% of International Business Machines worth $900,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 100,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.