iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 328,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,906 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.