Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.34 EPS.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.09. 10,536,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,561. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $56,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

