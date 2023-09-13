Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.34 EPS.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.58. 5,898,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,871,250. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

