Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.34 EPS.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.