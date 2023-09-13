Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,279,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

