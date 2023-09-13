Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 231,221 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131,403 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 231,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.90% of Adobe worth $1,592,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. American Trust bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.5% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 100,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $542.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.61.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

