Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $417.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

