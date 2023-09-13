Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.6% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

