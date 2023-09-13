Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 514,657 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 514,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,699,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.