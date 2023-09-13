Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 514,657 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 514,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,699,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service
In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
