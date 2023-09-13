Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

