Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973,087 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of RTX worth $496,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

