Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $373.42 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.