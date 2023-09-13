Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $374.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.29. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

