Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,808 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $418,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $228,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,472 shares of company stock worth $154,064,224. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

NYSE CRM opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

