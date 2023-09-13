Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 122,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,265.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.49. 10,155,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,561. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

