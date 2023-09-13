Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

