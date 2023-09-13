Power Corp of Canada Invests $40,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NKE stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

