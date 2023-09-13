Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Cut by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 64.5% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 27.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.