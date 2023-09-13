Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $12,023,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,646,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,987,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.