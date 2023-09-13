RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

RTX stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

