Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.52 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

