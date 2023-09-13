Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

