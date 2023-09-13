GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,556 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

