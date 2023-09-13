Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 709,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.