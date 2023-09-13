Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $20.91 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

