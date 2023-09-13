Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 5th Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,514 shares of company stock worth $21,107,445,590 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %
Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $601.13.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
