ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 182,809 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182,809 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $205,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.94. 461,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,573. The company has a market capitalization of $142.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

