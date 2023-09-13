Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 367,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boeing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 9,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.50. 882,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,329. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

