Garde Capital Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.31. 274,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.