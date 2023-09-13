Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $272.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,362,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,769,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.07 and its 200-day moving average is $219.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.