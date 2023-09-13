Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 494,403 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 494,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,361,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.16. The stock had a trading volume of 236,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,723. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

