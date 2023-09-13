Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.25. 1,334,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

