iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $782,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,278,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,713,000 after buying an additional 592,907 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.70. 922,741 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

