CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.