Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.24. 2,129,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

