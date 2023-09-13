ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $155,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,994,297. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

