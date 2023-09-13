Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $2 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $97.17. 1,077,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

