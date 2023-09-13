Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.01. 318,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,013. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day moving average is $178.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.