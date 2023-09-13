Toroso Investments LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,366,298. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 688,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,132. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $443.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

