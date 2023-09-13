Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

CVS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.73. 2,635,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,469. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

