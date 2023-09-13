3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,335 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,366,298. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.17. The stock had a trading volume of 629,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,931. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

