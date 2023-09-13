Prostatis Group LLC Purchases 3,462 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 161.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8 %

PG stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

