Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

