2,611 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.48.

NYSE LOW opened at $230.42 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

