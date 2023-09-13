835,951 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 835,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256,090. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

