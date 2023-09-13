Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 484,104 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 484,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.55. 621,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,707. The company has a market capitalization of $263.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

